Friday’s draw came and went without a winner, and the jackpot just keeps on growing.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, May 26, and the prize was worth $60 million had someone managed to match the winning numbers 02, 07, 09, 12, 21, 30, 37, and 23. But it looks like no one will be taking home the life-changing prize and the main prize is now worth a whopping $65 million. In addition, there are now eight MaxMillions prizes to be won.

Even though there was no one to claim the main prize, three people in Canada managed to win the second prize worth $265,770. After matching six of the seven winning numbers, three winners will each get to take home $88,590. The winning tickets were purchased in Ontario, Quebec, and Rossland-Trail.

It’s been over a month since someone won a major Lotto Max prize. The last big winner was Aaron Parsons from Alberta who won $55 million in the April 25 draw.

“If we hadn’t gone to the store that night, I wouldn’t have gotten this ticket and I wouldn’t have won $55 million!” Parsons said.

Parsons bought his winning ticket a few days before the April 25 draw from the 7-Eleven at 2653 Scenic Drive North in Lethbridge, Alberta. He checked the ticket two days after the draw on the Lotto Spot app.

“I saw an ad about the lottery, and it reminded me to check my ticket,” he said. “I checked it and all I said was: ‘No. No? No way! No…’”

