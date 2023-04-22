After another draw without a big winner, lottery players can look forward to an even bigger jackpot.

No one won the Lotto Max top prize worth $50 million in the Friday, April 21 draw, and no one won the Maxmillions prizes either.

Now the total prize has jumped to an estimated $59 million — broken down, that’s a $55 million jackpot and an estimated four Maxmillions prizes. The next draw is set to take place on Tuesday, April 25.

But Friday’s draw did produce some winners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

Three tickets will split the second prize worth $223,954.20 after each matched six of seven numbers and the bonus number. According to the Play Now website, two winning tickets were purchased in Ontario and one in Atlantic Canada. Each winner will soon get to take home a cheque for $74,651.40.

The last time someone won a big Lotto Max prize was during the March 31, 2023, draw when two lucky Canadians woke up $60 million richer.

The winners of the life-changing jackpot are Janice and Randy Glays of Winnipeg. Their win is the largest single-ticket win purchased in Manitoba’s history.

According to Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), Randy purchased the winning $6 quick-pick ticket from Ascendent Lottery at 215 St. Anne’s Road.

The couple plans to share their winnings with their family, and they’re looking forward to travelling and buying a new home.

“It’s so life-changing,” said Janice. “And obviously not just for us. It’s going to change our family’s lives for generations.”

Read their story here.

With files from Laine Mitchell.