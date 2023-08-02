The recent draw proved lucky for one lottery player who managed to match six of the seven winning numbers plus the bonus number, netting themselves the second prize.

The draw took place on Tuesday, August 1, and the Lotto Max jackpot was at $33 million. The winning numbers were 02, 13, 26, 28, 30, 43, 46, and bonus number 24.

No one won the main Lotto Max prize or even the Lotto Max Extra Prize worth $500,000. However, someone did win a six-figure prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

It’s going to be a memorable Wednesday for one lottery player because whether they know it yet or not, they just won the second prize worth $178,951.90. According to PlayNow, that winning ticket was purchased in Western Canada.

In addition, 35 people won $5,112.90 each after matching six of the seven winning numbers.

The Lotto Max jackpot is still up for grabs and has now grown to $40 million. The next draw will take place on Friday, August 4.