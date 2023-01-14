No winner: Lotto Max total prize has now grown to a massive $66 million

Since it’s been about a month since someone last won the jackpot, there’s a massive lottery prize up for grabs.

The last time someone won the prize was on December 16, 2022, and the lucky winner won the Lotto Max jackpot worth $40 million. This time, that prize has gotten even bigger after weeks without a winner.

Two people won $123,074.60 in the January 13 draw, but the $55 million top prize went unclaimed. Now, according to the OLG website, the total estimated prize has grown to an estimated $66 million.

That means that the jackpot is now at $60 million, plus players still have a chance to win one of six Maxmillion prizes, each worth $1 million.

The next draw is set to take place on Tuesday, January 17 so there’s plenty of time to buy a ticket.