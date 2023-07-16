NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

No big Lotto 6/49 winner but one lottery player did wake up $1 million richer

Jul 16 2023
Despite the big jackpot, it hasn’t been a weekend for big wins.

No one won the gold ball prize worth $26 million during the Lotto 6/49 draw, which took place took place on Saturday, July 15. There were also no matches for the classic draw prize worth $5 million or the second prize worth $276,097.10. To add to that, no one won the $500,000 classic draw extra prize either.

However, someone did wake up to some happy news this weekend.

After matching the numbers 59008261-01 in the white ball draw, one lottery player won a $1 million prize. According to PlayNow, the lucky winner purchased their ticket in Ontario.

As for the $10,000 guaranteed prize draw, there were several winners across the country: eight in BC, two in Western Canada, two in Quebec, and seven in Ontario.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, July 19 and the gold ball jackpot has now grown to $28 million.

