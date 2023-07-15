Weekend winner: Lucky lottery player just won $1 million

Did you buy a lottery ticket for the recent draw? Unfortunately, it hasn’t exactly been a great weekend for lottery players.

There was no big winner for the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Friday, July 14. The jackpot was worth a life-changing $65 million, and the winning numbers were 03, 11, 23, 27, 39, 44, 48, and 17.

No one won the second prize either, which is worth $291,124.80.

As for Maxmillions, there were eight prizes to be won, however, there was only one big winner.

One lottery player woke up to some happy news this weekend. After matching the numbers 01, 09, 14, 26, 28, 36, and 44, someone from Quebec is now $1 million richer.

The good news: there’s now a maximum $70 million lottery prize up for grabs for the next Lotto Max draw, which is set to take place on Tuesday, July 18.

In addition to the jackpot, there are now 10 Maxmillions prizes to be won.