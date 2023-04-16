A Canadian lottery player just woke up $64 million richer this weekend

It will be an unforgettable weekend for a lucky lottery player who just won a life-changing prize.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was on January 7, when an 18-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie won a $48 prize. After months without a winner, the Lotto 6/49 top prize had grown to an astronomical $64 million — a prize so big it even broke the game’s eight-year record.

Now, someone will finally be taking home that big cheque after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize during the draw on Saturday, April 15.

🚨 WINNER ALERT! 🚨 Check your #Lotto649 tickets, Gloucester County, N.B.! You could be a potential $64,000,000 winner! 🎉 https://t.co/MZPhWSd3Qw pic.twitter.com/KXmPhD89xe — Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) April 16, 2023

The winning numbers are 93331474-01, and according to the Atlantic Lottery website, the ticket was purchased in Gloucester County, New Brunswick.

No one won the $5 million in the Classic Draw.

However, after matching five out of six numbers, three people across Canada will split the second prize — two of the winning tickets were purchased in Western Canada and one in Ontario.

This weekend’s new Lotto 6/49 winner is one of the recent lottery players who won a sizeable jackpot.

A few weeks ago, one couple from Winnipeg, Manitoba, won $60 million in the Lotto Max draw. Janice and Randy Glays, who won the prize on the March 31 draw, described their windfall as a “generational win” and plan to share their winnings with their family.

“You know, I always ask Randy, ‘Why are you buying tickets?’ and he always says, ‘One day… you never know,'” Janice said. “Well, it’s that one day now, and we have permanent grins on our faces. This is our miracle!”

With files from Laine Mitchell and Harry Linley.