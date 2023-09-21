Mid-week win: A Canadian lottery player is now $5 million richer

All eyes were on the prize as several lottery draws without a winner resulted in a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth a mammoth $64 million.

The highly anticipated draw took place on Wednesday, September 20. While no one nabbed the gold ball prize, there were still some major lottery wins last night.

Someone from Ontario won the white ball prize worth $1 million after matching the numbers 44, 68, 44, 43 and a bonus number 02.

Do you have your ticket? Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is an estimated $64 MILLION or the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize, plus the Classic $5 MILLION jackpot. Must be of legal age. #FindYourPossible pic.twitter.com/j75Q1DkgGi — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) September 19, 2023

As always, there was a $5 million classic draw prize up for grabs and the winning lottery numbers were 10, 14, 17, 22, 25, 38 and bonus number 24. The golden ticket was sold in Quebec.

There were three lucky lottery players in Ontario who won the second prize of $108,925.00. They matched five out of six numbers, plus one bonus number.

The classic draw extra winning numbers were 23, 45, 62, 64.

The next draw will occur on Saturday, September 23, and the gold ball prize is worth $66 million.

If you didn’t beat the odds for Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draws, it’s worth checking to see if you’re a lucky lottery winner from Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

You could be like this lucky winner from Alberta, who was “very surprised” when he found out he won a massive $2.5 million on a $3 ticket.

Naresh Avala of Calgary told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that he tried to buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket for every draw. He was shocked when he noticed his numbers for the September 2 draw were a match.

Another lottery winner is ready to go on adventures after scoring a huge six-figure prize.