There’s a massive jackpot to be won this week so if you’re thinking of buying a lottery ticket, you might want to opt for a Lotto 6/49.

It took 15 weeks and 30 draws without a winner for the Gold Ball prize to reach an astounding $68 million and it’s the first time that the Lotto 6/49 jackpot has reached such mammoth proportions ever since changes were made to the game in September 2022.

In addition to being a record-breaking prize, there’s only one gold ball remaining in the next draw which means “the jackpot is guaranteed to be won and will create a new multi-millionaire.”

“The largest Lotto 6/49 win was $64 million from a ticket sold in New Brunswick in April 2023,” reads a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). “A $64 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was also won in 2015 by a Mississauga resident.”

The last time someone won a Gold Ball prize was on the June 14, 2023 draw. The winning ticket was sold in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and the top prize at the time was $42 million.

The highly anticipated draw is set to take place this Wednesday, September 27, and costs $3 per play.

What would you do with $68 million?