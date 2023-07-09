Someone just won a $1 million lottery prize this weekend

Did you buy a lottery ticket?

It appears that the Lotto 6/49 gold ball prize worth $22 million is still available for anyone to win, but there were quite a few winners during Saturday’s draw.

The draw, which took place on July 8, proved to be lucky for one player who matched the numbers 06636731-02, netting themselves a $1 million prize. If you’re in BC, you might want to check your ticket because, according to PlayNow, the winning ticket was purchased in Coquitlam.

No one won the $5 million classic draw prize, however, someone did match five of the six winning numbers, resulting in a second prize worth $212,406.50. That winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

As for the guaranteed prize, several winners across the country will each be receiving a cheque for $10,000: two in Atlantic Canada, five in Quebec, six in Ontario, three in Western Canada, and four in BC.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 12.