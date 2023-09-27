Who wants to be a multimillionaire? Record-breaking $68M lottery prize up for grabs tonight

If you’re buying just one lottery ticket this week, make it the Lotto 6/49 because the top prize in the next draw is enormous.

“For the first time in Lotto 6/49 history, the Wednesday, September 27 draw guarantees the Gold Ball will be drawn, and someone in Canada will win the all-time high jackpot of $68 million,” stated the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC).

The jackpot continued to grow after 15 weeks and 30 draws without anyone winning the Gold Ball prize — it’s the first time that the game has reached such mammoth proportions since changes were made to it in September 2022.

During the June 14, 2023, draw, a lucky player won a life-changing $42 million after purchasing the winning ticket in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the most significant Lotto 6/49 win was $64 million. The draw took place in April 2023, and the winning ticket was sold in Gloucester County, New Brunswick, and the prize remains unclaimed.

And back in 2015, someone from Mississauga, Ontario, won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth $64 million.

The Lotto 6/49 costs $3 per play.