Jackpot soars to $62 million after another lottery draw without a winner

After another draw without anyone winning the main prize, the Lotto 6/49 jackpot is now at a massive $62 million.

“The draw machine now only contains three white balls, each worth $1 million, and one gold ball, worth $62 million,” states a release from Loto-Québec. “The guaranteed prize winner therefore has a 1 in 4 shot at winning $62 million!”

In addition, there’s a chance to win the $5 million Classic Jackpot.

Each Lotto 6/49 play costs $3 and the draw takes place twice a week. The next draw will take place on Wednesday, April 12.

A North Vancouver, BC lottery player recently won big after trying his luck in the lottery after starting a new job.

Software engineer Simon Pleau now has two reasons to celebrate after winning $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot in the March 29 draw.

“I bought a lottery ticket and a bottle of champagne to celebrate the new job,” said Pleau. “The draw was for that night, so when I found out I won I told my wife we have something else we need to celebrate.”

Despite having $5 million in his bank account, he says he has no plans to quit his new job.

With files from Amanda Wawryk.