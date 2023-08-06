FOUR winning tickets split prize, one lottery player becomes $1M richer

Several lottery players woke up winners this weekend after splitting a big prize, and another lottery player is now $1 million richer.

The Lotto 6/49 draw for the $38 million prize took place on Saturday, August 5, and the winning numbers for the gold ball prize were 01, 05, 10, 20, 28, 39, and bonus number 26. However, no one matched the winning numbers.

But after matching the numbers for the white ball prize, one lucky lottery player is now $1 million richer. So if you bought a ticket and you’re in Western Canada, you might want to check your ticket because, according to PlayNow, that’s where the winning ticket was sold.

No one managed to match the six winning numbers for the classic draw main prize worth $5 million, but several people did win the second prize.

Four tickets matched five out of the six winning classic draw numbers: two of the winning tickets were sold in Western Canada, one in Ontario and one in Quebec. After splitting the prize, each lucky lottery player will get to take home a cheque for $48,570.10.

There were also no winners for the classic draw extra main prize worth $500,000.

Hopeful lottery players will get another chance to try their luck during the next Lotto 6/49 draw, which will take place on Wednesday, August 9. The gold ball jackpot is now worth $40 million.