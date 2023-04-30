It’s a beautiful Sunday morning for several lucky Canadian lottery players who just woke up as winners after last night’s draw.

The draw took place on Saturday, April 29 and the winning numbers in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw were 06, 11, 28, 29, 39, 43, and bonus number 34. After matching all six numbers, someone won the jackpot worth $5 million. According to Play Now, that winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

Two players will be splitting the second prize after they matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus number. The winning tickets were purchased in Western Canada and Quebec and the winners will get to take home a prize worth $118,029.50.

A lottery player from Maple Ridge, BC who matched the numbers 18764280-01 is now $1 million richer after winning the White Ball prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, May 3. Prizes up for grabs include the Classic jackpot worth $5 million and a Gold Ball prize worth $18 million or a $1 million prize.