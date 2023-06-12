"The machine shut down": Lottery player discovers win during errand run

A regular errand run turned into an unforgettable experience for one lottery player.

Kerry Mannella is a 65-year-old husband and father from Thornhill, Ontario, who said he enjoys playing the lottery and sometimes chooses his numbers.

He said he was out running errands when he stopped at a store to scan his ticket.

Mannella certainly didn’t expect what happened next.

“The machine shut down — it was a bit of a shock to me to see how big the number was on the screen,” he said.

Mannella realized that despite usually picking his numbers, he won a five-figure prize on a Quick Pick in the Lotto Max May 26 draw. As a result, he was now $88,590 richer.

The rest of the day was probably a bit of a blur for the winner.

“I was pretty excited, but a little nervous I’d lose the ticket while running my other errands!” he said while at the prize centre to pick up his cheque.

Although he doesn’t have any major plans yet, Mannella is considering celebrating his win by going on vacation in the fall.

“This is a pleasant surprise,” he said.

Mannella’s winning ticket was purchased at Loblaws on High Tech Road in Richmond Hill.