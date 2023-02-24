"I play every day": After 10 years, woman thrilled about her big lottery win

Perseverance paid off for one lottery player who finally won big after playing for a decade.

Karen Bragg, 58, is a Pickering, Ontario, resident who identifies as a regular lottery player.

“I play every day,” she said.

So what exactly does one buy as a gift for someone who enjoys playing the lottery? Well, a lottery ticket, of course, but not just any lottery ticket.

“My partner bought me this ticket for Christmas,” said Bragg, whose partner gave her the $100 Instant Ultimate lottery ticket.

When she finally checked the results of her ticket, she couldn’t believe her luck: her ticket landed her a $100,000 lottery win.

“When we realized we won $100,000, it took a couple hours to sink in!” she recalled.

She immediately shared the news with her sister and friend, who were just as shocked as she was.

“They were just ecstatic,” said Bragg.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque, she shared what she plans to do with her money now that she’s $100,000 richer.

Bragg said that she’ll be putting her winnings into investments but she’ll also be treating herself to a brand new set of golf clubs.

“I’m shocked,” she said. “I feel extremely fortunate.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Smokers Corner on Kingston Road in Pickering.