Julio Roy from Acadieville, New Brunswick, is planning an extended leave from work after winning $5 million in Lotto 6/49.

Every week, Roy commuted over two hours to Saint John, where he worked as a mechanic.

He was only able to return home to see his wife and two young children on weekends.

That was until Roy won the Classic Jackpot from the May 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Now, his life has changed forever.

Roy plans to take at least a year off before deciding on his next big step.

“I’ll take a year off, maybe take a different direction, maybe start my own business,” Roy told Atlantic Lottery. “Maybe work on my own schedule,” he said.

He is thrilled to be able to spend more time with his wife, Sacha, and his children.

In addition to taking some time off, Roy has other exciting plans for his windfall.

After he has paid off his mortgage, Roy wants to pursue his dream of learning to fly by obtaining a pilot’s license.

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Needs on Marr Road in Rothesay, New Brunswick.

“I was at the gas station, and somebody backed up and took my spot, and all the others were full, so I parked to the side to wait, and when it emptied, I got my fuel and went in to pay for it and thought I’d get two tickets,” Roy explained.