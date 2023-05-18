"I felt numb!": Jackpot winner used surprising method to play the lottery

One lucky Ontario resident just won over $1 million in the Lottario draw.

Robert Farr from Peterborough was at the store checking his ticket when he found out he had won the jackpot.

He told OLG he has a special method for choosing his numbers.

“I often close my eyes and poke at my ticket with a pencil,” he said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The 53-year-old won a staggering $1,225,254.80 in the January 21 draw.

“The store clerk handed me a long validation slip, and I thought, ‘What just happened?’ I felt numb,” he said.

As the reality of his newfound wealth began to sink in, Farr expressed his joy at achieving economic security through the windfall.

“I’m happy to be financially stable. It feels very good,” the jackpot winner said.

Farr says he enjoys playing most lottery games, but Lottario is his favourite.

The winning ticket was purchased at Brookdale Kwik Mart on Chemong Road in Peterborough.

Farr told OLG he plans to spend his winnings by helping family members, donating to local charities, and investing.

