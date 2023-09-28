Canada's newest lottery multimillionaire: Somebody won the $68M jackpot last night

A lottery player in Canada woke up $68 million richer on Thursday morning after winning the jackpot in last night’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The jackpot had been growing for 15 weeks and 30 draws without anyone winning the Gold Ball prize — it’s the first time that the game has reached such mammoth proportions since changes were made to it in September 2022.

Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) said that this was the first time in Lotto 6/49 history that the Gold Ball was guaranteed to be drawn — now it’s changed someone’s life.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the most significant Lotto 6/49 win was $64 million. The draw took place in April 2023, and the winning ticket was sold in Gloucester County, New Brunswick, and the prize remains unclaimed.

And back in 2015, someone from Mississauga, Ontario, won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth $64 million. Earlier this year, a lucky player won a whopping $42 million in June after purchasing the winning ticket in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The winning ticket was bought in Toronto, and that’s all we know about it so far. No details about the winner have been revealed yet.

Many other big prizes were sold in Ontario, too, including three $100,000 wins on Encore tickets in Sarnia, Windsor, and Toronto.