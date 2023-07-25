Lottery alert: A $70M jackpot and 26 million-dollar prizes are up for grabs tonight

Lottery lovers, listen up — a total of $96 million is for grabs in the form of one major Lotto Max jackpot and several $1 million prizes.

The next draw is on the night of Tuesday, July 25, and brings with it the opportunity to win $70 million.

We know that chance is slim for most players, but there are also 26 prizes worth $1 million, maximizing your odds of being a winner.

The last Lotto Max draw happened on Friday, July 21. Four people from different provinces split the Lotto Max second prize after they matched six of the seven winning numbers, each landing themselves a six-figure prize.

According to PlayNow, two winning lottery tickets were purchased in Quebec, one in Western Canada, and another in Nechako Lakes, BC. Each winner will be taking home a cheque for $317,035.90.

Two winners from Quebec claimed a prize worth $1 million. Meanwhile, Ontario had three Maxmillions winners, each now $1 million richer.

Retired factory worker Lucia Figliuzzi’s life changed when she won a million dollars in a Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw earlier this month.

“When I saw that my ticket had the million-dollar numbers on it, I started shaking,” Figliuzzi recounted. “I was shocked and couldn’t believe it was happening to me!”

The hefty cheque has Figliuzzi excited for the future. She’s planning to travel to Mexico for her birthday but will also share her windfall with her family.

Days after Lucia’s win, a New Brunswick man won his second $1 million prize and split it with a co-winner.

Jim Slate of Shediac Cape previously won $1 million on a Scratch’ N Win in 2011, and this time he’s sharing his new prize with his friend, Bill Eisener, a resident of Moncton.

What would you do if you won a million dollars?