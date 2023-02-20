Good things come to those who wait, as one lottery winner discovered.

Ontario resident Fon Que has been trying his luck for decades by playing the lottery for about thirty years hoping to win big.

Que, who lives in Mississauga and works in the jewellery industry, had purchased a ticket at a Petro Canada on Burnhamthorpe Road in Mississauga, opting for the Poker Lotto All In. While at the gas station, he decided to play his ticket and was surprised to discover that he had won, not once but twice.

“Poker Lotto is my favourite game,” he said. “I went to play a round at the store and I was shocked to see I won. I couldn’t believe it.”

After 30 years, Que had finally won big on December 30, 2022. But he not only won a jackpot worth $140,789.20 but he also won $5,000 on the instant portion of the game. His total winnings: an impressive $145,789.20.

Of course, he immediately wanted to share the moment with a loved one.

“I couldn’t wait to tell my wife,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, he said that he’s going to take some time to decide on what to do with his winnings.

But first, a trip within Canada is in order.

“I feel joy and happiness,” he said.