Here's where a pair of $2.5M winning lottery tickets were sold in Canada

Have you checked your lottery ticket yet?

The Wednesday, December 28 Lotto 6/49 draw was definitely life-changing for a couple of lucky winners.

According to OLG, two people won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw. So if you live in Ontario — specifically Mississauga and Toronto — you might want to check your ticket ASAP because that’s where both winning tickets were sold.

Although the two winners will split the main prize, they still get to take home a life-changing windfall of $2.5 million.

The winning numbers are 02, 10, 16, 17, 24, 26, and 18.

Another Toronto player will also be celebrating after winning an Encore prize worth $100,000.

According to WCLC, a winner from BC and Ontario also each won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $86,961.10.

As for the Gold Ball Draw, that winning ticket was sold in British Columbia and the winner is now $1 million richer.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 31. The Classic jackpot is worth $5 million, while the Gold Ball jackpot up for grabs is worth $44 million.