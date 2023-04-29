A couple from Nova Scotia have a lot to look forward to after a big lottery win.

Clint and Pat Lettice of Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia, have a weekly routine: Pat plays their Scratch’N Win tickets while Clint checks if any of them are winners.

While going through their tickets one day, Clint noticed that the results for one ticket looked different from the rest.

“I looked at the ticket and saw nothing on the first three games and got to the next one and I could see there was three of the symbols there and I said, ‘Pat, did you see this?” Clint recalled. “‘I don’t believe it,’ she said, ‘How did I miss that?'”

Uncertain about whether or not they had misread the results, they called their son to come over and check their ticket.

“Our youngest son lives next door, so I said, ‘Call Timmy and tell him to come over and make sure we aren’t imagining things,'” Clint said. “He came in and said, ‘What am I looking at?’ and right away, he saw it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The couple was thrilled when they realized they had won the top prize on a $20 Super Set for Life Scratch’N Win ticket. Their options: $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.5 million.

Clint and Pat opted for the lump sum and while at an event to claim their big cheque, the couple shared their plans for their winnings: they’re going to buy a new vehicle and pay for their children’s mortgages.

They’re also planning to do something that’s been on their bucket list for years: a European river cruise.

To celebrate their win, the couple said that once it’s warmer outside, they’re going to have a catered pool party for their three children, 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

“We wish we could have brought them all here with us today,” Pat said. “But we’ll all celebrate together at home.”

Clint purchased the winning Super Set for Life ticket at Brewer’s Convenience in North Sydney, NS. The retailer will receive a one percent seller’s prize.