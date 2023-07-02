Several lottery players across the country win big on Canada Day

What a way to celebrate the long weekend. Although no one won the gold ball prize worth $18 million during the Saturday, July 1 draw, Canada Day still proved to be extremely lucky for several lottery players.

According to PlayNow, a bunch of people across the country won big.

Someone who purchased their ticket in Vancouver is now $1 million richer after matching the numbers 06142226-01 during the white ball draw.

Two lottery players who bought Lotto 6/49 tickets will be waking up to some happy news when they discover that they will be splitting the top prize. According to PlayNow, they managed to match the six winning numbers for the $5 million classic draw prize. As a result, someone from Richmond, BC, and another player from Western Canada will each be taking home a cheque for $2.5 million.

And it doesn’t end there.

Three people from BC (two in Victoria, one in Vancouver), two from Quebec, and two people from Western Canada each won $10,000 in the guaranteed prize draw. Ontario may not have had any big winners in this draw, but twelve people from the province will each be taking home a $10,000 prize.