Grandmother gives away yard sale items for free after big lottery win

A grandmother in Ontario found out she hit the lottery jackpot while taking a break from her yard sale.

Karen Redmond from Cameron, Ontario, said “yes” to Encore when she bought a Lotto Max ticket, and it paid off.

The 70-year-0ld matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the March 31 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.

Redmond says she purchases lottery tickets about twice a month. She enjoys playing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 and never says no to Encore.

The retiree says she bought her ticket and kept it in her purse for a few months before checking it.

“I was having a yard sale when I took a break to check it,” she shared at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her prize. “When I realized I won, I gave away the rest of the items in my yard sale!”

When Redmond validated her lottery ticket at the store, the machine shut down, and that’s how she knew.

“I couldn’t believe it!” she smiled. “There were a lot of happy tears that day.”

When the grandmother got home, she told her partner about her lottery win.

“He said, ‘Are you for real?’ We had to sit down because we were in shock! My family and friends couldn’t be happier for me,” said Redmond.

The retiree plans to go on vacation and share the wealth with her children and grandchildren.

“I’ve been excited and sleepless. I’m still on cloud nine,” she smiled.

She bought her winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Kent Street in Lindsay, Ontario.

If you bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket recently, you could be the winner of an even bigger lottery windfall.

One Canadian woke up $42 million richer after winning the June 14 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw.

This could be you, so make sure to check your ticket!