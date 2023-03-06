Quebec construction worker wins lottery — but has no plans to quit his job

A forgotten ticket turned out to be a big winner for one Québec lottery player.

Benoit Gravelle, who lives in Outaouais, said that over the span of several weeks, a lot of great things had been happening to him. So he decided to channel his luck by buying a lottery ticket, opting for the Double Jeu 49, which let him play both Lotto 6/49 and Québec 49, with Extra.

However, Gravelle soon forgot about his ticket, which remained in his pocket for several days. When he finally remembered, he scanned the ticket using the mobile app and what he saw made him pause.

He recalls saying to his mother, “I think I’ve won $2,000,000!”

Gravelle had to check his ticket three times just to be sure but was thrilled to learn that he had in fact won the jackpot in the January 7 draw.

He said that he already knows what he’ll be doing with his winnings.

He is planning to buy a house and a truck, and will also be using the money to treat his loved ones and go on a fishing trip. Most of all, he’s looking forward to going to the Calgary Stampede in the coming years.

Gravelle, who describes himself as a simple man, said that he has no plans to change his habits or stop working.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dépanneur Ja.c.line, located at 301 Rue Laramée, Gatineau. The retailer will receive a 1% commission of $20,000.