Two-time cancer survivor "overjoyed" after six-figure lottery win

Retiree Peter Smith feels extremely lucky after his recent six-figure lottery win.

The 66-year-old from Kingston, Ontario, said that he’s been a weekly player since the lottery began. He said he was “overjoyed” when he had won $100,000 playing the Instant Kings game.

At first, he didn’t even realize how big his win actually was. “I saw the comma after the second zero and that’s when I got really excited!” he said in a release.

Smith’s family and friends shared their excitement over his win, noting that it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person.

As a two-time cancer survivor, Smith said he feels “extremely lucky” to have won.

He plans on using some of his jackpot to pay off his kids’ student loans and wants to plan a trip to Germany when his new grandchild is born.

Smith’s winning ticket was purchased at Cochranes Convenience on Bay Street in Kingston.