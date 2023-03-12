"I froze": Public sector worker's $100 lottery ticket lands him a huge win

One hundred dollars might sound like a lot of money for a lottery ticket, but for one lottery player it was definitely worth the splurge.

Feyazuddin Mohammed is a Whitby, Ontario resident and a public sector worker. He said that he has been playing the lottery for 15 years.

He was playing his limited edition $100 Instant Ultimate ticket when he had a feeling that he had a reason to celebrate.

“I had a feeling I was a winner,” he recalled. “As I was scratching my ticket, I told my wife, ‘This feels like a winner,’ and when I checked it using the OLG App after the draw, I froze when I saw $1 million appear on the screen!

“My wife and I were holding each other and jumping with joy!”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, Mohammed shared his plans now that he’s $1 million richer: he’ll be using the money to pay bills, invest, and plan for retirement.

“I feel honoured to receive such a rare experience. I feel a lot of gratitude,” he said, adding that it’s his first big win.

Instant Ultimate was available for a brief period until December 31, 2022. For $100 a ticket, players had a chance to win 40 $1 million top prizes drawn on December 31, 2022. The odds of winning any prize were 1 in 3.55.

Mohammed’s winning ticket was purchased at Friendly Variety & Videos on Garrard Road in Whitby.