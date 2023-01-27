"I feel like I'm going to cry": 32-year-old mom wins big on $100 lottery ticket

A woman from Ontario has a million reasons to celebrate after a big lottery win.

Christal Sookhansingh-Parmar, 32, is a mother and a resident of Mississauga. She said that she enjoys playing Instant tickets, in particular, the holiday themed games. So when she came across the $100 Instant Ultimate lottery ticket, she decided to try her luck.

“When I first scanned my ticket, I saw Big Winner appear, but I thought it was some kind of a glitch,” she said.

But it wasn’t a glitch — Sookhansingh-Parmar had won one of the top prizes in the Instant Ultimate December 31, 2022 draw, making her $1 million richer.

“When I checked again the next day and the same message came up, I thought, ‘this really is real!’ It was unbelievable,” she said.

When she shared the news with her husband, she recalled how his jaw literally dropped (understandably).

“He was speechless!” she said. “We shared the news with the rest of our family, and they were so excited.”

Sookhansingh-Parmar plans to use all her winnings for her family by saving the money for her children, buying a house, and going on a vacation.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her million dollar cheque, she said, “I’ve never seen this amount of money before. I feel like I’m going to cry!”

Sookhansingh-Parmar’s winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Queen Street in Brampton.