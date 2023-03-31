US aquarium returning captive orca to waters off BC coast 50 years later

“It has always been our commitment at The Dolphin Company that we place the highest priority on the well-being of animals, above all else,” Dolphin Company CEO Eduardo Albor said in a news release.

We are proud to share that the @MiamiSeaquarium has entered into a formal and binding agreement with Friends of Lolita to change Lolita’s future. pic.twitter.com/oWWvbIgkFK — The Dolphin Company (@TheDolphinCo_) March 30, 2023

The Dolphin Company recently took over management of the Miami Seaquarium, and Albor said securing a better future for Lolita motivated him to acquire the aquarium.

The move is being made possible in part because of a donation from Jim Irsay, owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts NFL team.

“The story of Lolita the orca has been near and dear to my heart. I am proud—-and enthusiastic—-to play a role in finally returning Lolita to her native Pacific Northwest,” Irsay said.

Lolita also goes by the name Tokitae, and the Florida-based non-profit has been fighting for a better life for her for a long time. It brought in independent experts to assess her health in captivity, following reports in 2021 and 2022 that suggested she was gravely ill with a respiratory infection.