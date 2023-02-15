Bring your own bag: Loblaw eliminating single-use plastic bags at stores in more provinces

Canadian retail giant Loblaw has been moving away from dispensing single-use plastic bags for months. Now, the company is calling on shoppers in two more provinces to help out.

Loblaw announced it would start transitioning to reusable bags in Alberta and British Columbia effective Thursday.

If you’re headed to any of the following stores, bring a trusty tote bag along. But if you forget to do so, you can buy a reusable bag at the checkout lane, too.

Real Canadian Superstore

Your Independent Grocer

Real Canadian Liquor Store

Extra Foods

PC Express

A Daily Hive staffer was able to buy one black PC reusable bag for 35¢ (three for 99)¢ before tax at a Loblaws location in Toronto. It is, however, unclear if this pricing will remain consistent at all stores under Loblaw.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the retailer said this announcement is the next step in the company’s efforts to reduce single-use plastic and its overall environmental footprint.

“We are a purpose-led organization with a goal to help Canadians live life well,” said Loblaw Chief Operating Officer Robert Sawyer. “Our efforts to remove single-use plastic bags from our stores have already resulted in 13 billion fewer bags going to landfill. But we know there’s more work to be done.”

Shoppers Drug Mart stopped using single-use plastic bags at all stores across Canada on January 31.

Loblaw has committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions over the next couple of decades and aims to make all its control brand and in-store packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. The company’s goal for 2030 is to no longer contribute food waste to landfill.

“Today’s announcement represents our continued commitment to protecting our environment across the region and beyond,” Sawyer said.