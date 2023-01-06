How much a 28-year-old is spending to live full-time aboard a cruise ship

Would you give up your apartment for a room onboard a cruise ship? One travel-lover plans to do just that.

A report by CNBC highlighted tech worker Austin Wells, who’s excited about his future onboard a cruise ship.

His new home one day will be the MV Narrative, a luxury superyacht currently being built in Europe. There are several different suites available, from internal rooms just 237 square feet large to multi-bedroom suites with almost 1,500 square feet of space.

According to its website, you can choose to lease a room for 24 years or the life of the vessel.

According to CNBC, Wells leased a residence on board where he will live and work remotely for three years (he got a special shorter lease) while the vessel sails around the world. Included are private kitchens, a farmer’s market, an exercise centre, room service, a co-working space, a spa, and even medical services.

“The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” Wells told CNBC.

“I’m going from this model where you want to go somewhere, you pack a bag, you get on a flight, you rent a room, to now my condo, my gym, my doctors and dentists, all of my grocery stores travel the world with me,” he said.

How much does it cost?

CNBC reported that Wells spent US$300,000 on a 12-year lease for an entry-level studio. Also, all-inclusive living fees of around $2,100 per person are on top of any leasing price.

While this price is out of reach for most, it’s worth it for Wells, who works at Meta, to travel comfortably as he tries to have it all.

Would you live on a cruise ship?