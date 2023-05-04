These days, seeing your favourite artists perform live can be very pricey.

VIP tickets to see The Weeknd reached $543 earlier this year, while the highest-grossing price point to see Harry Styles in concert was $649. But we have some good news!

Live Nation has announced the return of Concert Week. For just $25, you can gain access to 3,800 shows across North America.

The shows on offer cover a wide range of genres including hip-hop, country, Latin, R&B, metal, pop, rock, K-pop, electronic, and comedy.

The live events are being held in a variety of venue sizes from clubs to arenas.

From May 10 to May 16, fans will be able to buy this ticket and view the full list of Concert Week events on the Live Nation website.

If you are an RBC client you can get early access to tickets from 10 am on May 9.

Participating shows include:

$NOT Giant Rooks Pentatonix 5 Seconds of Summer Godsmack & Staind Phoebe Robinson 54-40 Gogol Bordello Pierce the Veil A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gojira PONY Alan Doyle grandson Poppy Alexandra Kay Greg Puciato Ray LaMontagne Alexisonfire Half Moon Run Reggae Fest Alicia Keys Hayley Kiyoko Riley Green Alvvays Helloween Rival Sons Amanda Marshall Hippie Sabotage Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper Andrew McMahon Hot Chip Robert Plant and Alison Krauss AR Paisley Jason Aldean Rod Stewart Ashnikko Jason Leong Sam Smith Avenged Sevenfold Jerry Harrison Sammy Rae BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK Jesse & Joy Seal Bad Friends Podcast Jimmy Eat World Shamus Bebe Rexha Joey Valence & Brae Shania Twain Beck & Phoenix John Butler Social Distortion Billy Talent Joseph Stephen Sanchez Blue Rodeo KIDZ BOP Kids Steve Hackett Bob Vylan Kyle Kinane Sting Brett Kissel Larry June Strumbellas Charlie Puth Lime Cordiale SUGAR: THE NU-METAL PARTY Chelsea Handler Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sylvan Esso City and Colour LL Cool J Tedeschi Trucks Band Clannad Loud Luxury Tegan and Sara Crowded House Louis Tomlinson The Doobie Brothers Culture Club Måneskin The Drums Darcy & Jer Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán The Halluci Nation & Fucked Up Davido Marianas Trench The Head and The Heart Dean Brody Matchbox Twenty The Mission UK Descendents and Circle Jerks Michigander The National Dierks Bentley Mike Ward The Rocket Summer Duran Duran Milky Chance The Smashing Pumpkins Elvis Costello & The Imposters Mo Gilligan THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT Encanto Nickel Creek Underoath Eric Church Ocie Elliott Vance Joy Father John Misty/The Head & The Heart Olan Rogers Volbeat Foreigner Parkway Drive Walk off the Earth Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Pat McGann Wizkid Gary Numan Gerry Dee

Which artist would you be most excited to see during Concert Week?

Let us know in the comments.