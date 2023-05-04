EventsNewsCanadaCanada

May 4 2023, 7:11 pm
Live Nation

These days, seeing your favourite artists perform live can be very pricey.

VIP tickets to see The Weeknd reached $543 earlier this year, while the highest-grossing price point to see Harry Styles in concert was $649. But we have some good news!

Live Nation has announced the return of Concert Week. For just $25, you can gain access to 3,800 shows across North America.

The shows on offer cover a wide range of genres including hip-hop, country, Latin, R&B, metal, pop, rock, K-pop, electronic, and comedy.

The live events are being held in a variety of venue sizes from clubs to arenas.

From May 10 to May 16, fans will be able to buy this ticket and view the full list of Concert Week events on the Live Nation website.

If you are an RBC client you can get early access to tickets from 10 am on May 9.

Participating shows include:

$NOT Giant Rooks Pentatonix
5 Seconds of Summer Godsmack & Staind Phoebe Robinson
54-40 Gogol Bordello Pierce the Veil
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gojira PONY
Alan Doyle grandson Poppy
Alexandra Kay Greg Puciato Ray LaMontagne
Alexisonfire Half Moon Run Reggae Fest
Alicia Keys Hayley Kiyoko Riley Green
Alvvays Helloween Rival Sons
Amanda Marshall Hippie Sabotage Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
Andrew McMahon Hot Chip Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
AR Paisley Jason Aldean Rod Stewart
Ashnikko Jason Leong Sam Smith
Avenged Sevenfold Jerry Harrison Sammy Rae
BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK Jesse & Joy Seal
Bad Friends Podcast Jimmy Eat World Shamus
Bebe Rexha Joey Valence & Brae Shania Twain
Beck & Phoenix John Butler Social Distortion
Billy Talent Joseph Stephen Sanchez
Blue Rodeo KIDZ BOP Kids Steve Hackett
Bob Vylan Kyle Kinane Sting
Brett Kissel Larry June Strumbellas
Charlie Puth Lime Cordiale SUGAR: THE NU-METAL PARTY
Chelsea Handler Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sylvan Esso
City and Colour LL Cool J Tedeschi Trucks Band
Clannad Loud Luxury Tegan and Sara
Crowded House Louis Tomlinson The Doobie Brothers
Culture Club Måneskin The Drums
Darcy & Jer Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán The Halluci Nation & Fucked Up
Davido Marianas Trench The Head and The Heart
Dean Brody Matchbox Twenty The Mission UK
Descendents and Circle Jerks Michigander The National
Dierks Bentley Mike Ward The Rocket Summer
Duran Duran Milky Chance The Smashing Pumpkins
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Mo Gilligan THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT
Encanto Nickel Creek Underoath
Eric Church Ocie Elliott Vance Joy
Father John Misty/The Head & The Heart Olan Rogers Volbeat
Foreigner Parkway Drive Walk off the Earth
Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Pat McGann Wizkid
Gary Numan
Gerry Dee

Which artist would you be most excited to see during Concert Week?

Let us know in the comments.

