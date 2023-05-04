These days, seeing your favourite artists perform live can be very pricey.
VIP tickets to see The Weeknd reached $543 earlier this year, while the highest-grossing price point to see Harry Styles in concert was $649. But we have some good news!
Live Nation has announced the return of Concert Week. For just $25, you can gain access to 3,800 shows across North America.
The shows on offer cover a wide range of genres including hip-hop, country, Latin, R&B, metal, pop, rock, K-pop, electronic, and comedy.
The live events are being held in a variety of venue sizes from clubs to arenas.
From May 10 to May 16, fans will be able to buy this ticket and view the full list of Concert Week events on the Live Nation website.
If you are an RBC client you can get early access to tickets from 10 am on May 9.
Participating shows include:
|$NOT
|Giant Rooks
|Pentatonix
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Godsmack & Staind
|Phoebe Robinson
|54-40
|Gogol Bordello
|Pierce the Veil
|A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
|Gojira
|PONY
|Alan Doyle
|grandson
|Poppy
|Alexandra Kay
|Greg Puciato
|Ray LaMontagne
|Alexisonfire
|Half Moon Run
|Reggae Fest
|Alicia Keys
|Hayley Kiyoko
|Riley Green
|Alvvays
|Helloween
|Rival Sons
|Amanda Marshall
|Hippie Sabotage
|Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
|Andrew McMahon
|Hot Chip
|Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
|AR Paisley
|Jason Aldean
|Rod Stewart
|Ashnikko
|Jason Leong
|Sam Smith
|Avenged Sevenfold
|Jerry Harrison
|Sammy Rae
|BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK
|Jesse & Joy
|Seal
|Bad Friends Podcast
|Jimmy Eat World
|Shamus
|Bebe Rexha
|Joey Valence & Brae
|Shania Twain
|Beck & Phoenix
|John Butler
|Social Distortion
|Billy Talent
|Joseph
|Stephen Sanchez
|Blue Rodeo
|KIDZ BOP Kids
|Steve Hackett
|Bob Vylan
|Kyle Kinane
|Sting
|Brett Kissel
|Larry June
|Strumbellas
|Charlie Puth
|Lime Cordiale
|SUGAR: THE NU-METAL PARTY
|Chelsea Handler
|Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
|Sylvan Esso
|City and Colour
|LL Cool J
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|Clannad
|Loud Luxury
|Tegan and Sara
|Crowded House
|Louis Tomlinson
|The Doobie Brothers
|Culture Club
|Måneskin
|The Drums
|Darcy & Jer
|Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
|The Halluci Nation & Fucked Up
|Davido
|Marianas Trench
|The Head and The Heart
|Dean Brody
|Matchbox Twenty
|The Mission UK
|Descendents and Circle Jerks
|Michigander
|The National
|Dierks Bentley
|Mike Ward
|The Rocket Summer
|Duran Duran
|Milky Chance
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|Elvis Costello & The Imposters
|Mo Gilligan
|THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT
|Encanto
|Nickel Creek
|Underoath
|Eric Church
|Ocie Elliott
|Vance Joy
|Father John Misty/The Head & The Heart
|Olan Rogers
|Volbeat
|Foreigner
|Parkway Drive
|Walk off the Earth
|Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Pat McGann
|Wizkid
|Gary Numan
|Gerry Dee
