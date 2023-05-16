Canadian "Aladdin" star deletes Twitter after backlash over "Little Mermaid" comments

Canadian actor Mena Massoud has deleted his Twitter account after facing backlash over comments about Disney’s latest live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The singer and actor, who hails from Toronto, starred in the live-action Aladdin alongside Will Smith in 2019.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old responded to a tweet that compared The Little Mermaid‘s projected earnings in its box office opening weekend to Aladdin‘s earnings.

The movie, starring Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem, is projected to make $115 million, compared to the $112 million Aladdin earned on its opening weekend, according to the tweet.

While on the unemployment line Mena Massoud

decided 2 slander #TheLittleMermaid, saying itll never be like Aladdin bc it’ll never make a billion dollars & ppl wont see it 2xs Twitter dragged him for filth & he deleted his account faster than casting directors deleted his career pic.twitter.com/8P8ClUZJ1Y — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) May 13, 2023

“Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It’s the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening,” replied Massoud. “My guess is TLM doesn’t cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.”

Fans replied to the actor’s now-deleted tweet in defence of The Little Mermaid, which has also faced racist responses for casting a Black actress as Ariel.

“and what exactly did u gain from commenting this?” tweeted one fan.

and what exactly did u gain from commenting this ? pic.twitter.com/4NsP1mnjnw — zay – birthweek era (@zayinterlude) May 13, 2023

“Not Mena Massoud tryna pipe up and speak on The Little Mermaid. Just checked ‘mr billion dollar movie’s’ IMDB post Aladdin and it’s giving unemployed 💀” added another.

Many fans even accused Massoud of being “anti-Black.”

You being Anti-Black was not on my Bingo card. pic.twitter.com/GLcsIxdrBZ — Pierre Targaryen™ (@PrinceEros_) May 13, 2023

Others are disappointed since they were rooting for the Egyptian Canadian actor.

The whole Mena Massoud mess… I was rooting for you! pic.twitter.com/j7LAh1L9w7 — Gay Ice Cube (@devnsworld) May 13, 2023

I understand Mena Massoud is very angry that Aladdin didn’t get a sequel So am I🤬 Disney failed him knowing how hard it is4 Middle Eastern actors 2get work😔But 2shade #TheLittleMermaid A Black Actress lead Movie knowing how hard it is for us is equally fucked up😑………. https://t.co/0CZWnhtkI3 pic.twitter.com/pAKBYvbteA — Bella ☁️ ✨ (@BELLA_SNOWDEN) May 13, 2023

The Little Mermaid is set to release in Canada on May 26.