CuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Canadian "Aladdin" star deletes Twitter after backlash over "Little Mermaid" comments

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
May 16 2023, 5:12 pm
Canadian "Aladdin" star deletes Twitter after backlash over "Little Mermaid" comments
Tinseltown/Shutterstock | IMDB/Walt Disney Pictures

Canadian actor Mena Massoud has deleted his Twitter account after facing backlash over comments about Disney’s latest live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. 

The singer and actor, who hails from Toronto, starred in the live-action Aladdin alongside Will Smith in 2019.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old responded to a tweet that compared The Little Mermaid‘s projected earnings in its box office opening weekend to Aladdin‘s earnings.

The movie, starring Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem, is projected to make $115 million, compared to the $112 million Aladdin earned on its opening weekend, according to the tweet.

“Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It’s the only way we reached the billion dollar mark with our opening,” replied Massoud. “My guess is TLM doesn’t cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.”

Fans replied to the actor’s now-deleted tweet in defence of  The Little Mermaid, which has also faced racist responses for casting a Black actress as Ariel.

“and what exactly did u gain from commenting this?” tweeted one fan.

“Not Mena Massoud tryna pipe up and speak on The Little Mermaid. Just checked ‘mr billion dollar movie’s’ IMDB post Aladdin and it’s giving unemployed 💀” added another.

Many fans even accused Massoud of being “anti-Black.”

Others are disappointed since they were rooting for the Egyptian Canadian actor.

The Little Mermaid is set to release in Canada on May 26.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.