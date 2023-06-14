Lisa LaFlamme gives rousing acceptance speech for major journalism award

Lisa LaFlamme officially joins the ranks of Maria Ressa, Malcolm Gladwell, and David Suzuki, receiving one of Canada’s most prestigious journalism awards.

The former CTV National News anchor received the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) Tribute award Tuesday night at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

The annual honour recognizes media giants who have made exceptional journalistic impacts on the international stage, according to the CJF.

LaFlamme was specifically recognized for her extraordinary career in global reporting and national news and her significant contributions to journalism and its next generation.

She gave a rousing speech about the purpose of journalism and the role it’s played in her life.

“This is such a profoundly personal award that it forced me to think about how journalism has changed and even defined my life,” said LaFlamme.

“It’s defined my life as a woman and especially as a Canadian… It’s always been part of me.”

“One thing has never changed: this work is about more than a business plan. It is about purpose,” she added.

LaFlamme also had some advice for the next generation of journalists: “Keep the fire alive.”

The award-winning journalist received a standing ovation from her peers.

Throughout her career, LaFlamme has brought the world into Canadians’ homes, covering major global incidents including the 9/11 attacks, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Hurricane Katrina, and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She has also kept Canadians informed about national elections, royal weddings, papal visits, and every Olympic Games from 2006 until now.

The CJF Tribute is the latest of several awards LaFlamme has received in the past year.

In April, she won big at the Canadian Screen Awards, and last year, she received one of Canada’s highest honours.