Lisa LaFlamme to receive major award for excellence in journalism this month

The awards keep rolling in for legendary Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme.

On June 13, the former CTV National News anchor is set to receive the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) Tribute award.

The annual honour recognizes media giants who have made exceptional journalistic impacts on the international stage, according to the CJF.

LaFlamme will specifically be recognized for her extraordinary career in global reporting and national news and her significant contributions to journalism and its next generation.

“This is a truly meaningful day to receive such an honour – I am grateful to @cjffjc

and to so many inspirational women leaders working to build an equal world,” tweeted the journalist in March, when the award was announced.

LaFlamme will join the likes of Maria Ressa, Jodi Kantor, Jake Tapper, Malcolm Gladwell, and David Suzuki in receiving this accolade.

The Tribute will be presented at the CJF annual Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

“Lisa LaFlamme is a powerful voice in journalism in Canada and beyond; a force for good who represents journalism’s power to make a difference in telling stories that matter,” said CJF chair Kathy English in a statement.

“In her professional excellence and integrity, Lisa has long been a role model, mentor and friend to so many women in journalism.”

Throughout her career, LaFlamme has brought the world into Canadians’ homes, covering major global incidents including the 9/11 attacks, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Hurricane Katrina, and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She has also kept Canadians informed about national elections, Royal weddings, papal visits, and every Olympic Games from 2006 until now.

The CJF Tribute is the latest of several awards LaFlamme has received in the past year.

In April, she won big at the Canadian Screen Awards, and last year she received one of Canada’s highest honours.

This comes nearly a year after the veteran news anchor was ousted from Bell Media after 35 years on the air.

The news shocked the nation and brought about discussions surrounding sexism, ageism, and toxic work environments.⁦