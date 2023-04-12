"It was overwhelming!": Lisa LaFlamme wins big at Canadian Screen Awards (PHOTOS)

Lisa LaFlamme won big at the Canadian Screen Awards on Tuesday night.

The former CTV National News anchor took home the Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism.

It’s a prestigious award that has been given to other legendary broadcast journalists like Karyn Pugliese, Lloyd Robertson and Peter Mansbridge.

The ceremony was held at Meridian Hall in Toronto. One attendee says LaFlamme received the first standing ovation that night.

First standing ovation of the night as the Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism goes to Lisa LaFlamme. pic.twitter.com/s9jzplg1Pu — Yamri Tesfu Taddese (@YamriT) April 11, 2023

“It was such a fabulous night! My thanks to @TheCdnAcademy for such a meaningful award and to @shephardm for capturing this moment. It was overwhelming! ❤️” tweeted the veteran broadcast journalist on Wednesday.

LaFlamme retweeted fellow journalist Michelle Shephard’s photo capturing a standing ovation as she gave her speech.

It was such a fabulous night! My thanks to @TheCdnAcademy for such a meaningful award and to @shephardm for capturing this moment. It was overwhelming! ❤️ https://t.co/leG6GHpaCz — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) April 12, 2023

This major win comes after a Toronto Star investigation revealed that LaFlamme actually submitted herself for Best News Anchor in the national category after Bell Media seemingly scrubbed her name from its nom.

She later shared the real story behind the Canadian Screen Awards nomination drama in an interview with CBC National.

Global National News‘ Dawna Friesen ended up winning the award for Best News Anchor, National.

LaFlamme has already won this award multiple times for her work at CTV. The first time she received the award was in 2014, and again in 2021 and 2022.