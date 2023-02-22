Lisa LaFlamme nominated for best national news anchor

Legendary Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme has been nominated for Best News Anchor in the national category of the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards.

LaFlamme has already won this award multiple times for her work at CTV. The first time she received the award was in 2014, and it also went to her in 2021 and 2022.

Her show, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme, was also nominated as the Best National Newscast in 2022, and is in the same position again this year, even though Omar Sachedina has replaced her. The Canadian Screen Awards described it as “Canada’s most-watched newscast, offering news and analysis of significant events taking place at home and around the world with a distinctly Canadian perspective.” You might also like: Dyeing her hair in a Baghdad bunker: Lisa LaFlamme gets candid in NYT interview

"Proud and humbled": Lisa LaFlamme receives one of Canada's highest honours (VIDEO)

CTV National acknowledges Lisa LaFlamme's ouster in "going grey" segment (VIDEO) The 2022 wins were announced in April, well before Bell Media suddenly cut ties with LaFlamme, which started an international conversation about ageism and sexism in journalism and media. Even though the former CTV anchor has been nominated for the same show this year, the situation is quite different. LaFlamme’s co-contenders include Dawna Freisen of Global National News, and The National‘s trio of journalists Adrienne Arsenault, Ian Hanomansing, and Andrew Chang. The latter three won the award back in 2020.

All of Canada came out in support of LaFlamme after her ousting from Bell Media last summer.

“On June 29, I was informed that Bell Media made a quote, ‘business decision,’ to end my contract bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News,” she said in a video posted on Twitter in August 2022. “I was blindsided. And I’m still shocked and saddened by Bell Media’s decision.”

LaFlamme also officially joined the ranks of Canadian icons Céline Dion and Alex Trebek last year, receiving the country’s highest civilian honour, an Order of Canada medal, after being named an officer to the Order in 2019.

Support and love for the 58-year-old journalist have not wavered since her time at CTV. If anything, she now has more fans worldwide.

Last week, the icon made headlines again when she shared candid personal stories and revealed what her journey as a female journalist has been like in a candid interview with The New York Times.

“People are so amazingly kind. The support has been mind-blowing,” she told interviewer Norimitsu Onishi. “It’s really been a shock to me.”