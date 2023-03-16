Lisa LaFlamme shares the real story behind her Canadian Screen Awards nomination (VIDEO)

Lisa LaFlamme opened up about what went on behind the scenes after she found out her name was scrubbed from Bell Media’s Canadian Screen Award nomination for her own work.

In an interview with CBC National’s Adrienne Arsenault, the veteran journalist addressed the incident, which was originally reported by The Toronto Star‘s Joanna Chiu.

LaFlamme’s name appeared under the nominations for Best News Anchor in the national category of the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards in February.

However, this nomination didn’t come from her former employer, Bell Media. The Star’s investigation found that the ex-CTV National News anchor’s name did not appear on a finalist entry for live coverage of Pope Francis’ visit to Canada, despite leading that coverage.

Bell Media also didn’t recognize LaFlamme’s best national news anchor nomination in a news release showcasing its nominees.

The initial reports said that the legendary journalist nominated herself, but the true story is a lot sweeter than that.

“The truth is, I did not nominate myself,” LaFlamme told Arsenault. “But when I learned that my work was not going to be submitted, I thought, ‘No, it doesn’t work that way.'”

“You can take someone’s job, but you can’t actually erase their history… Sometimes, you have to do things yourself because it is not okay to try to erase someone’s body of work,” she added.

The reporter then goes on to clarify that she didn’t nominate herself, but just submitted her work to the judges, who then nominated her.

“It’s a great honour,” she said.

LaFlamme has already won this award multiple times for her work at CTV. The first time she received the award was in 2014, which also went to her in 2021 and 2022.