Lisa LaFlamme nominated herself for an award after Bell Media didn't: report

Fans of legendary Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme were happy to hear about her nomination for Best News Anchor in the national category of the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards; however, a new report is shedding light on how it happened.

According to an exclusive from The Toronto Star, LaFlamme was on the books originally for a nomination; however, her name was eventually removed.

The Star added that LaFlamme was “hurt by the perceived snub,” and went ahead and nominated herself for the award on her own.

You might also like: Lisa LaFlamme nominated for best national news anchor

CTV National acknowledges Lisa LaFlamme's ouster in "going grey" segment (VIDEO)

"I was blindsided": CTV cuts ties with national anchor Lisa LaFlamme (VIDEO)

LaFlamme has already won this award multiple times for her work at CTV. The first time she received the award was in 2014, and it also went to her in 2021 and 2022.

Her show, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme, was also nominated as the Best National Newscast in 2022, and is in the same position again this year, even though Omar Sachedina has replaced her.

The Canadian Screen Awards described it as “Canada’s most-watched newscast, offering news and analysis of significant events taking place at home and around the world with a distinctly Canadian perspective.”

Last week, the icon made headlines again when she shared candid personal stories and revealed what her journey as a female journalist has been like in a candid interview with The New York Times.

“People are so amazingly kind. The support has been mind-blowing,” she told interviewer Norimitsu Onishi. “It’s really been a shock to me.”

With files from National Trending Staff