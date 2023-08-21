LinkedIn launches government ID verification option in Canada

LinkedIn has launched a new verification option for its Canadian users that includes providing a selfie and government ID for added security measures.

In a release, the company said the free process will allow Canadian LinkedIn users to verify their identity with Clear Verified.

Users can easily complete the process via the LinkedIn app, and add a visible indicator to their profile to show that their identity has been verified by Clear.

“Verifying your identity helps you build authenticity within your LinkedIn community. A verification by CLEAR on your LinkedIn profile helps indicate to your network that you are you. Adding verifications is optional, and it’s not a required step to complete your profile,” stated Clear.

In order to go through the verification process, select the “verify now” option on your Linked In profile.

Clear will then provide a few steps for you to follow, including taking a selfie, and using government-issued ID to be verified.

You’ll need to consent to share your data with LinkedIn, and if the data provided matches, then the verification will be displayed on your profile.

The Clear verification process was first launched in the US earlier this year.

“As LinkedIn continues to prioritize authenticity and security, these new verification options empower Canadian LinkedIn members to build a trusted professional network, ensuring a safer and more reliable experience for everyone on the platform,” said Diana Luu of LinkedIn Canada, in a statement.