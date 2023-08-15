BC towns record Canada's first 40°C this year as heat warnings continue

NewsWeatherCanada

Aug 15 2023, 5:55 pm
Fire debris in Lytton, BC (EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock)

The temperature surpassed 40°C for the first time in Canada this year in a region of BC known for hot and dry summers.

Lytton, BC, recorded the hottest temperature in Canada Monday afternoon at 41.5°C. Lytton is the same down that burned to the ground in a 2021 wildfire after setting Canadian temperature records for three consecutive days.

Nearby, Lillooet also cracked 40°C. It was one of 14 BC communities that set heat records on Monday.

Lillooet

Seton Lake viewpoint in Lillooet, BC (Tony Conlon/Shutterstock)

Much of BC remains under heat warnings Tuesday as an August heatwave bakes parts of the province.

Heat warnings

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Metro Vancouver’s heat warning was renewed Tuesday morning, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 32°C to 37°C.

“Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water,” the weather agency said.

Temperatures are expected to come down on Thursday.

