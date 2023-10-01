"I'm f*cking back": Lil Tay returns to music scene weeks after death hoax

Editor’s note: This article contains language that may be offensive to some readers.

After her supposed death that had the internet buzzing weeks ago, the young Canadian rapper and internet personality Lil Tay has returned to the music scene with a new video.

The Vancouver artist shared her music video “Sucker 4 Green” Saturday and shared it on Instagram with a captioned which reads, “IM BACK🔥IM BACK ☺️IM BACK [sic].”

To promote her music after her five-year hiatus, Lil Tay also hosted a live Instagram where she addressed her break from the spotlight, abuse allegations involving her father and the death hoax.

According to a TMZ interview, Lil Tay claimed the Instagram post which announced her and her brother’s death in August was the result of a hack.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive,” she told TMZ.

Journalists around the continent looked for confirmation of Lil Tay’s death, but none could be found.

Additionally, a statement from MacLean Law firm (who are the family law attorneys for the 16-year-old’s mother) was shared on Lil Tay’s Instagram page. In the statement, it shared a brief update on “the current state of the family law proceedings, including custody, child parenting and child support.”

In a live stream hosted by the rapper, whose real name is Tay Tian, she echoed details mentioned in the MacLean Law statement like the estimated $275,000 her father owes in retroactive child support since 2014.

Lil Tay also shared print outs of photos, texts and screenshots she she claimed supported her allegations regarding the abuse involving her father since she was a child.

She goes on to claim her father, Christopher Hope “was the one that did the death hoax.”



She ended the video by expressing, “I am free now.”

“I’m ready to move on. We are done with this. I’m fucking back,” she added, and directed fans to where they can watch her new music video.

With files from Megan Devlin