LifeLabs class-action lawsuit could mean money in your pocket

Emails about a LifeLabs class-action lawsuit are going around, and it could mean some money in your pocket if a proposed settlement is approved.

If a settlement is approved, the amount you see in your pocket depends on the number of people who make a claim.

Up to $150 per person is up for grabs.

The proposed settlement is in response to a major security breach that occurred in 2019.

According to KPMG, an audit, tax and advisory firm, if the class-action settlement is approved, LifeLabs would be paying a guaranteed amount of $4.9 million and up to a further $4.9 million based on the number of claims.

Anyone who completes a valid claim would be eligible to receive $50 up to a maximum of $150, minus taxes and court fees.

To be eligible, you had to have been a customer of LifeLabs and had your personal information stored on systems that were compromised on December 16, 2019.

“The Class includes approximately 8.6 million persons whose personal information (including provincial health card numbers) was stolen, including approximately 131,957 Class members whose confidential test requisitions or test results were stolen by hackers,” KPMG states.

You don’t have to do anything to sign up just yet, as a claim form will be available this December if the settlement is approved.

But, if you wish not to be part of the class action, you can object or opt out here.

A settlement approval hearing is scheduled for October 25, 2023.