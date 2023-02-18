Canadian K-drama fans might get the shock of their lives when they find themselves at the checkout aisle behind none other than Lee Min-ho.

In 2021, the South Korean actor set hearts aflutter when he arrived in Vancouver to shoot the Apple TV+ drama Pachinko. This time, Lee heads east and appears to have set up base in Toronto to film the show’s second season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

Korean entertainment sites confirm that the actor will be in Canada to reprise his role as Koh Hansu in the period drama. And if anyone had any doubts about Lee being in Canada, well, there’s no mistaking the poster of bagged milk in the photos posted on his Instagram.

A trip to none other than Shoppers Drug Mart turned into an impromptu photoshoot for the actor seen posing by the flowers section and a shopping cart full of laundry detergent and disposable tableware.

Lee fans (also known as Minoz) were absolutely tickled at the thought of the Fendi brand ambassador doing his groceries at Shoppers Drug Mart.

lee minho at shoppers 😆 — 😐 (@accutetane) February 18, 2023

lee minho at a shoppers drug mart lmao — michaela 💊 (@hitthekw0n) February 18, 2023

Soon after, the actor posted a photo of his massive grocery haul with the caption, “Surviving in Canada.” In addition to Shoppers Drug Mart, it looks like he made a stop at other supermarkets like Walmart to pick up essentials.

Putting away all those groceries clearly wiped him out.

But Lee appeared to be recharged after that exhausting shopping trip because the next day, the actor posted a picture of himself bundled up at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

With all those purchases, here’s hoping he at least signed up for the PC Optimum Program.