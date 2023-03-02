The least visited parks of Canada are too gorgeous to ignore (PHOTOS)

Parks across Canada are known for the scenic natural landscapes and camping opportunities they offer, but not all are created equal.
Parks Canada sent Daily Hive some new data on the least visited parks around the country. A few of them see zero visitors per year. This data was collected between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
Some of these captivating sites have a low number of visitors because it is difficult to reach them. But when you look at photos of these wonderful natural reserves, they seem to be worth the adventure and effort.
Perhaps you’ll want to slot one of these down for your next group trip. Let’s go!
Sable Island, Nova Scotia
Visitors: 205
Wapusk, Manitoba
Visitors: 83
Gwaii Haanas, British Columbia
Visitors: 752
Ivvavik, Yukon
Visitors: 22
Aulavik, Northwest Territories
Visitors: 0
Nááts’ihch’oh, Northwest Territories
Visitors: 6
Nahanni, Northwest Territories
Visitors: 251
Tuktut Nogait, Northwest Territories
Visitors: 0
Wood Buffalo, Alberta
Visitors: 4,047
Auyuittuq, Nunavut
Visitors: 65
Quttinirpaaq, Nunavut
Visitors: 0
Sirmilik, Nunavut
Visitors: 0