Ready, set, lie down!: This country's "laziest citizen" contest is heating up

Montegnegro’s “laziest citizen” competition is heating up as contestants have been lying down and doing not much else for weeks.

This year’s challenge kicked off in mid-August and is now entering its 26th day, as only seven out of 21 competitors remain.

According to a report from Kosova Press, the point of the competition is to see contestants to see who will have the “longest bedtime.”

The rules are quite simple. Participants must be lying down during the span of the competition. They’re allowed to sleep, eat, drink, read, and use their phones. However, if they stand up, they’re disqualified.

They are allowed to “meet their personal needs” every eight hours, notes Kosava Press.

Mico Blagojevic, who organized the event told local media that the first “laziest citizen” competition took place 12 years ago, to poke fun at the assumption that Montenegrins are “lazy” people.

The current record holder is Dubravka Aleksic who remained in her bed for 117 hours (nearly five days) back in 2021.

The competition winner gets awarded with €1,000 (C$1,459.51).