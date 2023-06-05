Dun dun, eh: Canada is getting its own "Law and Order" spinoff

One of the most popular TV series of all time is finally getting a Canadian spinoff and we can’t wait until the court is in session.

Citytv announced today that it has greenlit the new crime drama Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, an adaptation of the iconic Law & Order franchise.

The series is based on the long-running show created by Dick Wolf and will begin filming in Toronto this summer.

According to the producers, the show will feature “original Canadian stories written and produced by and starring Canadians.”

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will be made up of 10 one-hour episodes produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv.

“Our team is excited for the unique opportunity to produce a distinctly Canadian version of Criminal Intent in partnership with Cameron Pictures,” said Erin Haskett, president and executive producer, Lark Productions, in a release. “We have been collaborating with Rogers Sports & Media since early last year and are thrilled to share the original vision of the adaptation with audiences.”

The new Law & Order follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto. Viewers can look forward to a “psychological thriller wrapped in a criminal investigation” slated to air in 2024.

“We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life,” added Amy Cameron, co-founder and executive producer of Toronto-based Cameron Pictures Inc. “We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise.”

Law & Order first premiered in 1990 and has had numerous successful spinoffs and adaptations, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Law & Order: UK. The franchise has won six Emmy Awards, two Screen Actor Guild awards, and a Peabody award.