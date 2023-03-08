18-year-old with airsoft rifle shut down production for "The Last of Us"

Production for the HBO series The Last of Us unexpectedly shut down last year when a teenager was spotted with what looked like a weapon but turned out to be a toy gun.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, as cast and crew were shooting scenes in Olds, a small Alberta town south of Red Deer.

An employee for the production company alerted authorities of a man with a rifle, causing production to shut down.

A representative for the RCMP told Daily Hive in an email that the suspect is 19-year-old Reece Wadden. The suspect, who was 18 at the time of the incident, was found using a C8 replica airsoft gun from a second-storey window.

Authorities said that Wadden faces three charges including using imitation of a firearm in the commission of an offence, mischief over $5,000 – obstruct enjoyment of property, and possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday, March 7.

The hugely popular show is a post-apocalyptic drama based on a video game of the same name. The first season of The Last of Us was filmed in Alberta and stars former Game of Thrones actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The show airs every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Crave TV.