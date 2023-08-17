Here are some of the best back-to-school laptop deals in Canada right now

And just like that, summer is nearly over and a new school year is approaching. If you’re shopping for back-to-school essentials and searching for a new laptop for your child’s tech needs, we’ve rounded up some of the best online deals.

Tech brands like Lenovo and Dell have some offers that are hard to pass up, while Staples has a wide selection of brands. So if you’re looking for a simple, fuss-free computer or something powerful enough for gaming (after homework, obviously), check out some of our picks.

Staples

Price: $299.99 (regular price $429.99)

Back-to-school savings: $130 (offer expires August 22)

This lightweight laptop (it’s only 3.52 lbs) has Intel UHD graphics and 128 GB of storage.

Price: $649.99 (regular price $829.99)

Back-to-school savings: $180 (offer expires August 22)

This easy-to-use laptop has a sharp 1080p FHD display that is ideal for streaming movies and videos. And if you’re worried about eye strain, it has the Acer BlueLightShield, which lowers the levels of blue light exposure.

Price: $849.99 (regular price $1,099.99)

Back-to-school savings: $250 (offer expires September 5)

Whether you use it for gaming or schoolwork, this ASUS laptop is built for multitasking. It has an Adaptive-Sync feature, which reduces lag, making it ideal for gaming or watching movies.

Amazon

Price: $489.99

Back-to-school savings: $80 (until August 18)

This lightweight laptop boasts a vivid display, 256 GB of space, and a large touchpad and edge-to-edge keyboard, making it ideal for typing notes or essays.

Price: $699.99 (regular price $855.91)

Back-to-school savings: $155.92

In addition to long battery life, this laptop boasts a full HD widescreen LED-backlit IPS display.

Dell

Note: Prices vary depending on features

Price: $399.99 (regular price $599.99)

Back-to-school savings: $200

Quiet and efficient, this laptop features an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, 128 GB of storage, an FHD 1920 x 1080 display and a sleek black carbon design. It also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge for extra stability.

Price: $2,799 (regular price $3,199)

Back-to-school savings: $400

With its 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H processor, 32 GB of memory, and 15.6-inch FHD+ display, it’s the perfect laptop for school and catching up on homework.

Lenovo

Price: $554.99 (regular price $734.99)

Back-to-school savings: $180

This laptop is durable and features an FHD IPS touchscreen display “with 100% sRGB colour space for vivid images and a wide viewing angle.”

Price: $2,339.39 (regular price $4,499)

Back-to-school savings: $2,159.61 (Use eCoupon THINKBTSBIGDEAL2)

In addition to its 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1365U vPro® Processor, this laptop features 16 GB of memory, 1 TB of storage, a fingerprint reader, and a 14-inch display. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

Best Buy

Price: $319

It’s hard to beat the price of this refurbished Chromebook that comes with a one-year warranty. It features a 17.3-inch HD screen and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Microsoft

Price: From $639.99 (regular price $739.99)

Back-to-school savings: $100

This portable and sleek model comes preloaded with Windows 11 and features a 12.4-inch touchscreen. You can also choose from four different colours: platinum, sage, ice blue, or sandstone. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128 GB.